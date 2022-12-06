Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition launched in India: All details here

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, an automobile giant, has launched its Tiguan Exclusive Edition launched in India. The exclusive edition of this flagship offering from Volkswagen has been priced at ₹33.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets cosmetic updates to both exterior and interior. The car is offered in only two colours which are Oryx White and Pure White. Notably, the company has opened bookings for its Tiguan Exclusive Edition.
Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, an automobile giant, has launched its Tiguan Exclusive Edition launched in India. The exclusive edition of this flagship offering from Volkswagen has been priced at ₹33.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets cosmetic updates to both exterior and interior. The car is offered in only two colours which are Oryx White and Pure White. Notably, the company has opened bookings for its Tiguan Exclusive Edition.
In terms of changes, the Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition comes with certain cosmetic updates in the form of load sill protection at the rear, latest 18-inch Sebring silver finished alloy wheels and it also gets dynamic hubcaps. Moreover, this exclusive edition gets a badge on the B-pillar. Its cabin remains the same with the layout and all-black colour scheme however, sportier looking aluminium pedals and Exclusive Edition badges to differentiate it from the standard model are visible evidently.
In terms of changes, the Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition comes with certain cosmetic updates in the form of load sill protection at the rear, latest 18-inch Sebring silver finished alloy wheels and it also gets dynamic hubcaps. Moreover, this exclusive edition gets a badge on the B-pillar. Its cabin remains the same with the layout and all-black colour scheme however, sportier looking aluminium pedals and Exclusive Edition badges to differentiate it from the standard model are visible evidently.
Speaking of the powertrain, the Exclusive Edition Tiguan comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine which develops 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Its motor is paired with only the seven-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION all-wheel drive technology.
Speaking of the powertrain, the Exclusive Edition Tiguan comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine which develops 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Its motor is paired with only the seven-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION all-wheel drive technology.
According to the automaker, the fuel efficiency of this car is 12.65 kmpl (ARAI). For safety, the SUV gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, anti-slip regulation, EDL, Hill Start Assist, active TPMS, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, ISOFIX anchorage for child seats and driver alert systems.
According to the automaker, the fuel efficiency of this car is 12.65 kmpl (ARAI). For safety, the SUV gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, anti-slip regulation, EDL, Hill Start Assist, active TPMS, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, ISOFIX anchorage for child seats and driver alert systems.
In terms of features, the Tiguan Exclusive Edition gets no feature upgrades and this tech-oriented SUV comes with adaptive LED matrix headlights with IQ. Lights, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with illuminated scuff plates, USB C-ports, Vienna leather seats, soft touch dashboard, ambient lighting, a three zone Climatronic air-conditioning system and a panoramic sunroof.
In terms of features, the Tiguan Exclusive Edition gets no feature upgrades and this tech-oriented SUV comes with adaptive LED matrix headlights with IQ. Lights, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with illuminated scuff plates, USB C-ports, Vienna leather seats, soft touch dashboard, ambient lighting, a three zone Climatronic air-conditioning system and a panoramic sunroof.
Commenting on the launch, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at Volkswagen India, said, “The Volkswagen Tiguan is our global best-seller that has received a phenomenal response from customers. We are delighted to introduce the ‘Exclusive Edition’ on the Tiguan with additional design and ultimatrian features that further enhance the peal of the car."
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Commenting on the launch, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at Volkswagen India, said, “The Volkswagen Tiguan is our global best-seller that has received a phenomenal response from customers. We are delighted to introduce the ‘Exclusive Edition’ on the Tiguan with additional design and ultimatrian features that further enhance the peal of the car."
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.