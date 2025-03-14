5

Price and India launch

With an expected price tag of around ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tiguan R-Line will compete with entry-level luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Audi Q3. Additionally, it will rival the Toyota Fortuner, offering a premium alternative for those seeking performance and exclusivity in this segment.

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line promises to be a feature-rich, performance-focused SUV with a strong blend of luxury and sportiness. More details will be revealed upon its launch in India.