Business News/ Auto News / Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line arrives in India on April 14. Here's what to expect from the sportier SUV

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line arrives in India on April 14. Here's what to expect from the sportier SUV

1 min read . 10:44 AM IST
HT Auto Desk

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will debut in India on April 14. It will feature a sportier design, a more powerful engine and adaptive suspension.

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will feature a larger 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine churning out 261 bhp and 400 Nm of torque.

Volkswagen is set to introduce the Tiguan R-Line in India on April 14, 2025 as the sportier version of the SUV. This high-performance version of the Tiguan will arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) making it an exclusive offering in the Indian market. Based on the latest MQB-Evo platform, the new-gen Tiguan R-Line comes with enhanced styling, advanced technology, and a powerful turbo-petrol engine. Here are the five key highlights of the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line:

1

Design

The new Tiguan R-Line features a sportier design with curvier body lines, a bold front fascia and improved aerodynamics. The SUV gets full HD Matrix LED headlamps connected by a lightbar, a large bumper with air openings to reduce drag and a sleek black panel at the rear integrating the taillight cluster. The ‘R’ badging on the front doors and 20-inch alloy wheels further enhance its sporty appeal.

2

Engine

Under the hood, the India-spec Tiguan R-Line is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine, producing 261 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission ensuring quick shifts and engaging performance. While global models also get a 6-speed manual option, India is likely to receive only the DSG variant.

3

Features

Inside, the Tiguan R-Line sports a premium and tech-laden cabin. It features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a large 15.1-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system running the latest MIB4 UI. This setup ensures a futuristic user experience with intuitive controls and seamless connectivity.

4

Chassis and suspension

Globally, the new Tiguan R-Line comes equipped with Dynamic Chassis Control Pro, which offers an adaptive suspension system for improved ride comfort and handling. The system includes twin-valve variable dampers and a Vehicle Dynamics Manager (VDM), enhancing stability and responsiveness. However, it remains to be seen if these features will be available in the India-spec model.

5

Price and India launch

With an expected price tag of around 50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tiguan R-Line will compete with entry-level luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Audi Q3. Additionally, it will rival the Toyota Fortuner, offering a premium alternative for those seeking performance and exclusivity in this segment.

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line promises to be a feature-rich, performance-focused SUV with a strong blend of luxury and sportiness. More details will be revealed upon its launch in India.
