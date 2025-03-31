The first three months of 2025 have witnessed some spectacular car launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market. These include Hyundai Creta Electric, Kia Syros, Mahindra BE 6 etc. In the second quarter as well, the trend is expected to continue as several carmakers are gearing up to launch their respective cars in the country in April 2025.

The upcoming cars in India slated to launch in April 2025, will include new models, facelift ones and special edition iterations of the existing models in both internal combustion engine-powered and electric vehicles.

Here is a quick look at the upcoming cars that are set to launch in India in April 2025.