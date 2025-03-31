The first three months of 2025 have witnessed some spectacular car launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market. These include Hyundai Creta Electric, Kia Syros, Mahindra BE 6 etc. In the second quarter as well, the trend is expected to continue as several carmakers are gearing up to launch their respective cars in the country in April 2025.
The upcoming cars in India slated to launch in April 2025, will include new models, facelift ones and special edition iterations of the existing models in both internal combustion engine-powered and electric vehicles.
Here is a quick look at the upcoming cars that are set to launch in India in April 2025.
Volkswagen Tiguan R Line
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is the sporty version of the Volkswagen Tiguan SUV. Slated to launch in India on April 14, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line's booking has already commenced. It will come powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The engine is good at propelling the car to 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds. It is capable of running at a top speed of 229 kmph.
MG Cyberster
Mg Cyberster is the first all-electric sportscar from the brand that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 and is now ready to launch in India in April 2025. It will be sold through the MG Select premium retail network alongside the MG M9 electric limousine. The MG Cyberster roadster comes as the most powerful electric car from the brand and it is powered by a 77 kWh battery pack. It is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds and promises up to 580 kilometres range on a single charge.
Kia Carens facelift
Kia Carens facelift is another most awaited car likely to launch in India in 2025. It will come with a host of cosmetic and feature updates, while powertrain choices are likely to remain the same. Kia Carens gets three different powertrain choices. These include a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, with only a six-speed manual on offer. There is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit, paired with either a six-speed iMT or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. A 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill is also there, coupled with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.
Skoda Kodiaq
The new generation Skoda Kodiaq is also likely to launch in April 2025. It gets updated styling cues in line with Skoda’s global models. There will be a fresh set of features as well. On the powertrain front, the SUV will get the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the previous Kodiaq. Transmission duty will be done by a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.