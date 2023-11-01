Volkswagen is preparing to introduce an exciting new iteration of its flagship SUV, the Taigun, tailored to meet the needs of enthusiasts and adventure enthusiasts. This automaker is set to unveil the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition, which is renowned for its safety features, making it one of the most secure SUVs available in India.

This upcoming edition will be crafted based on the GT variant of the Taigun and is poised to claim the top spot on the variant lineup upon its launch, as per a report by HT Auto.

Volkswagen offers the Taigun SUV, which shares its technical lineage with the Skoda Kushaq, with an initial price starting at ₹11.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in a total of 22 different variants, with the pricing reaching up to ₹19.76 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-tier options. The Taigun was recently recognized as one of the safest SUVs in India, earning a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests earlier this year.

Limited details have been disclosed by Volkswagen regarding the newest Taigun SUV edition. As per the publication, anticipated to embrace adventure-centric features, the Edge Trail Edition may include elements like a practical roof bar and distinct decals. In a teaser unveiled on Tuesday, Volkswagen showcased the SUV bearing a 'Trail' badge on its tailgate. It's expected that the carmaker will utilize 17-inch alloy wheels with subtle cosmetic enhancements, providing a more rugged appearance.

In order to elevate the rugged aesthetics of the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition, Volkswagen is anticipated to refresh the SUV's interior with specific cosmetic modifications. These changes may encompass black upholstery adorned with contrasting stitching, complemented by distinctive Trail badging. It is expected that the remaining aspects of the cabin, including the standard features, will remain unchanged.

The rugged iteration of the Volkswagen Taigun SUV will reportedly derive its foundation from the high-end GT variant. The Edge Trail Edition is expected to feature the identical 1.5-liter petrol engine, available with a choice of either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This powerplant is capable of delivering an impressive 148 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Volkswagen is likely to incorporate various traction modes to enhance its appeal among adventure enthusiasts.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!