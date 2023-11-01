Volkswagen to launch Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition, how will it compete with rival Skoda Kushaq
The upcoming Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition, based on the GT variant of the Taigun, is expected to claim the top spot in the variant lineup, featuring adventure-centric features and a rugged appearance.
Volkswagen is preparing to introduce an exciting new iteration of its flagship SUV, the Taigun, tailored to meet the needs of enthusiasts and adventure enthusiasts. This automaker is set to unveil the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition, which is renowned for its safety features, making it one of the most secure SUVs available in India.