Volkswagen to phase out Passat, Tiguan, T-Roc in shift to all-electric lineup

Volkswagen to phase out Passat, Tiguan, T-Roc in shift to all-electric lineup2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 03:16 PM IST
- Volkswagen has announced plans to release the next-generation Passat in wagon form by the end of 2023 and a new Tiguan later this year. The Tayron is set to launch in China next year, with a revamped T-Roc slated for release in 2025.
Volkswagen CEO, Thomas Schafer, has indicated that the company plans to transition to a fully electric lineup in the near future, with the Passat, Tiguan, and T-Roc models being among the last to feature internal combustion engines. In an interview with Automobilwoche, Schafer stated that Volkswagen is almost finished introducing new ICE-powered vehicles.
