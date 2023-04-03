Volkswagen to phase out Passat, Tiguan, T-Roc in shift to all-electric lineup

Volkswagen CEO, Thomas Schafer, has indicated that the company plans to transition to a fully electric lineup in the near future, with the Passat, Tiguan, and T-Roc models being among the last to feature internal combustion engines. In an interview with Automobilwoche, Schafer stated that Volkswagen is almost finished introducing new ICE-powered vehicles.

Volkswagen has announced plans to release the next-generation Passat in wagon form by the end of 2023 and a new Tiguan later this year. The Tayron is set to launch in China next year, with a revamped T-Roc slated for release in 2025. Volkswagen CEO, Thomas Schafer, has confirmed that these will be the final next-generation internal combustion engine-powered cars, available into the 2030s. Schafer has also stated that the T-Roc will be the last new combustion engine vehicle to launch in Europe, and while existing models will receive upgrades, there are currently no plans for completely new combustion engine vehicles beyond this.

In addition, Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schafer has suggested that the Polo model may be approaching the end of its lifespan due to upcoming Euro 7 emissions regulations that would make it prohibitively expensive if a hybrid system were added. Schafer indicated that the cost of a hybridized Polo would be comparable to that of the 2025 ID.2, raising questions about the feasibility of continuing production.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen is developing an electric version of the Tiguan under the ID badge, which is scheduled for release in 2026. Additionally, the company has confirmed that it plans to keep iconic model names, such as the Golf and Tiguan, even after the transition to electric vehicles is complete. Schafer noted that there are no plans for an electric Golf on the MEB/MEB+ platform, and that such a model would only be considered after 2028 on the upcoming SSP architecture.