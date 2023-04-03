Volkswagen to phase out Passat, Tiguan, T-Roc in shift to all-electric lineup

Volkswagen has announced plans to release the next-generation Passat in wagon form by the end of 2023 and a new Tiguan later this year. The Tayron is set to launch in China next year, with a revamped T-Roc slated for release in 2025. Volkswagen CEO, Thomas Schafer, has confirmed that these will be the final next-generation internal combustion engine-powered cars, available into the 2030s. Schafer has also stated that the T-Roc will be the last new combustion engine vehicle to launch in Europe, and while existing models will receive upgrades, there are currently no plans for completely new combustion engine vehicles beyond this.