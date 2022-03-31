Volkswagen to recall more than 100,000 cars on fire risk: Report

The recall affects Volkswagen brands VW, Audi, Seat and Skoda, the report said

1 min read . 07:13 PM IST

Madeline Chambers,Maria Sheahan, Reuters

The report cited the KBA as saying ‘inadequate fastening of the engine design cover can lead to contact with hot parts and subsequently to fire’, adding that 16 such cases had been reported in Germany