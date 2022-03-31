Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Volkswagen to recall more than 100,000 cars on fire risk: Report

Volkswagen to recall more than 100,000 cars on fire risk: Report

The recall affects Volkswagen brands VW, Audi, Seat and Skoda, the report said
1 min read . 07:13 PM IST Madeline Chambers,Maria Sheahan, Reuters

The report cited the KBA as saying ‘inadequate fastening of the engine design cover can lead to contact with hot parts and subsequently to fire’, adding that 16 such cases had been reported in Germany

BERLIN : Volkswagen Group will have to recall more than 100,000 vehicles globally due to the risk of fire, German daily Bild reported, citing regulator KBA.

Bild cited the KBA as saying "inadequate fastening of the engine design cover can lead to contact with hot parts and subsequently to fire", adding that 16 such cases had been reported in Germany.

The recall affects Volkswagen brands VW, Audi, Seat and Skoda, Bild said. 

