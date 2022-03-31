Volkswagen to recall more than 100,000 cars on fire risk: Report
The recall affects Volkswagen brands VW, Audi, Seat and Skoda, the report said
1 min read . 07:13 PM IST Madeline Chambers, Maria Sheahan , Reuters
The report cited the KBA as saying ‘inadequate fastening of the engine design cover can lead to contact with hot parts and subsequently to fire’, adding that 16 such cases had been reported in Germany
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
BERLIN :
Volkswagen Group will have to recall more than 100,000 vehicles globally due to the risk of fire, German daily Bild reported, citing regulator KBA.
BERLIN :
Volkswagen Group will have to recall more than 100,000 vehicles globally due to the risk of fire, German daily Bild reported, citing regulator KBA.
Bild cited the KBA as saying "inadequate fastening of the engine design cover can lead to contact with hot parts and subsequently to fire", adding that 16 such cases had been reported in Germany.
{{#items}}
{{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Bild cited the KBA as saying "inadequate fastening of the engine design cover can lead to contact with hot parts and subsequently to fire", adding that 16 such cases had been reported in Germany.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The recall affects Volkswagen brands VW, Audi, Seat and Skoda, Bild said.