German carmaker Volkswagen on Wednesday unveiled its entry-level electric vehicle (EV) ID.Every1, targeted to capture the mass market in Europe. The concept car is the company's first an entry-level all-electric model.

Here are 10 things you need to know about Volkswagen ID.Every1 Volkswagen ID.Every1 launch date Volkswagen will launch the production version in 2027, the company has said in a blog. This will succeed the ID. 2all, which launches next year at a starting price of €25,000.

Volkswagen ID.Every1 price Volkswagen said that its cheapest EV ID.Every1 price will start from around €25,000, making it cheaper than ID. 2all.

Jointly developed car The first Volkswagen brand model to use electric architecture has been jointly developed with Rivian Automotive Inc. The model is part of the new Electric Urban Car Family with front-wheel drive, which is being developed on a cross-brand basis under the umbrella of the Brand Group Core.

Volkswagen ID.Every1 range The range of the Volkswagen ID.Every1 is at least 250 kilometres, the company has said.

Last piece of puzzle “The ID. EVERY1 is the last piece of the puzzle on our journey to having the widest model selection in the volume segment. We will then offer every customer the right car with the right drive system – including affordable entry-level all-electric mobility," said Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Thomas Schäfer.

Powerful software architecture EVERY1 will be the first model in the entire Group to use a powerful software architecture, which means it can be equipped with new functions throughout its entire life cycle.

Volkswagen ID.Every1 top speed The concept vehicle reaches a top speed of 130 km/h and is powered by a newly developed electric drive motor with 70 kW (95 PS).

Targeted at Europe Volkswagen will focus the sales strategy for its ID.Every1 on Europe, Reuters reported quoting its brand chief.

Lithium iron phosphate batteries The ID. 2all and the ID.Every1 will be the first VW models to use lithium iron phosphate batteries, which are cheaper, longer lasting and charge more quickly.

Strong competition Volkswagen ID.Every1 will face strong competition from its rivals including Renault SA's Twingo E-Tech and Citroën's ë-C3 city car. The cars, already unveiled by the companies, will have price tags starting at less than €20,000.