Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, today, kicked off the pan India previews of its new sedan Virtus. The previews will be held simultaneously across all 152 Volkswagen dealerships in India from today till June 8. The Virtus is the second product from the brand, under the India 2.0 project, which will be launched in the Indian market on June 9, 2022.

Through the pan India previews, customers will get an exclusive opportunity to experience the Virtus before its market launch in the region.

Volkswagen Virtus sedan is built on the MQB A0 IN Platform with up to 95% localization levels. The flexibility of the platform enabled the new sedan to be the longest car in the segment (4,561 mm) with cabin and boot space (521 litres), claims the German automaker.

Virtus comes equipped with a host of technology, entertainment, and connectivity features such as the 20.32 cm digital cockpit, 25.65 cm large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless App Connect through Apple Carplay and Android Auto, KESSY (key less entry and engine start), an electric sunroof, smart-touch Climatronic AC, 8-speakers with immersive sound as standard, wireless mobile charging, front ventilated leather seats, MyVolkswagen Connect App and many more.

The Virtus sedan offers 40+ active and passive safety features, including up to 6 airbags, a reverse camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), multi-collision brakes, hill-hold control, seamlessly integrated LED headlamps with LED DRLs, ISOFIX among other features.

The carline is offered in the 1.5L TSI EVO engine with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) and 1.0L TSI engine both equipped with idle Start/Stop and mated to a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic torque converter or 7-speed DSG transmission option.

The Virtus will be available in colors such as the Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White and Rising Blue.

Customers can pre-book the Volkswagen Virtus across the 152 sales touchpoints in India and also, through the online booking platform on the Volkswagen India website.