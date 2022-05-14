Volkswagen Virtus sedan goes for pan India previews, launches on June 9

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, today, kicked off the pan India previews of its new sedan Virtus. The previews will be held simultaneously across all 152 Volkswagen dealerships in India from today till June 8. The Virtus is the second product from the brand, under the India 2.0 project, which will be launched in the Indian market on June 9, 2022.

