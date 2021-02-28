Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) has announced that it is working on the development and implementation of autonomous driving. The introduction of autonomous systems for traffic use in 2025 is currently being prepared at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

“With the confirmation of the group’s supervisory board for our Autonomous Driving R&D program, we are setting the course for the future of mobility. Autonomous, electric driving will make an important contribution to urban mobility and road safety. Our vehicles are the logical first choice to apply such systems to", explains Carsten Intra, CEO of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, after today's Supervisory Board meeting of the Volkswagen Group.

Christian Senger, Head of Autonomous Driving said, "This year, for the first time, we are conducting field trials in Germany, in which the self-driving system by Argo AI will be used in a version of the future ID. BUZZ by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. The aim is to develop a ride-hailing and pooling concept similar to what MOIA offers today. In the middle of this decade, our customers will then have the opportunity to be taken to their destination in selected cities with autonomous vehicles."

As part of their cooperation, Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles have invested equally in Argo AI, a company specialized in software platforms for Autonomous Driving.

In addition to the initial investment of one billion US-Dollars, Volkswagen also brought its subsidiary AID (Autonomous Intelligent Driving) into Argo AI. With the budget for the autonomous driving budget now confirmed by the Supervisory Board, VWCV is confident about its future with autonomous mobility.

The brand working on the development of fully autonomous systems and their commercial use in urban areas. VWCV will develop and build Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV), such as robo-taxis and vans.

Additionally to the investments in Argo AI, the company claims that the Group is also investing billions in projects of the Car.Software Organisation that develops, in parallel and independently of Argo AI, assisted and automated driving functions up to level 4 for the private mobility sector of all Volkswagen Group brands.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles develops the vehicles in which Argo's self-driving system (SDS) will be used. They are based on the all-electric ID. BUZZ, which will have its world premiere next year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via