Volkswagen’s electric car stacks up well against Tesla in UBS teardown

UBS’s assessment is the latest positive development for an EV that got off to a bumpy start last year. Production hiccups, software glitches and disruptions related to the Covid-19 pandemic plagued the ID.3’s launch and cast doubt over the ability of traditional automakers to field products that can compete with the likes of Tesla’s Model 3. While other incumbents have converted existing combustion-engine cars into EVs, VW opted to take a more radical approach on the wake of its emissions wrongdoing.

