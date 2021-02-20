Volkswagen’s largest factory faces battery cell, chip shortages

Volkswagen’s largest factory faces battery cell, chip shortages1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 05:30 PM IST
- Volkswagen has orders for 93,000 of the Golf hatchback, which translates into production volume of more than four months
- Europe’s largest automaker warned in December that a shortage of semiconductor components will disrupt production
Volkswagen AG’s biggest plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, is struggling to meet strong demand for the Golf model due to shortages of battery cells for hybrid versions and semiconductor components, the company’s labor leader told Braunschweiger Zeitung in an interview published Saturday.
Volkswagen has orders for 93,000 of the Golf hatchback, which translates into production volume of more than four months, according to Bernd Osterloh, who also represents workers on the group’s supervisory board. The hybrid variants are proving particularly popular among customers and account for 60% of orders in Germany and 40% across Europe, he said.
Go Electric campaign launched in India: Key aspects of new govt initiative1 min read . 19 Feb 2021
Microsoft, Bosch to jointly develop vehicle software platform1 min read . 19 Feb 2021
Car manufacturers wake up to new pecking order as chip crunch intensifies4 min read . 19 Feb 2021
2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 launched in India: Price, other details1 min read . 19 Feb 2021
Europe’s largest automaker warned in December that a shortage of semiconductor components will disrupt production. The issue has since spread across the entire industry, affecting manufacturers from General Motors Co. to Renault SA to Daimler AG.
Volkswagen has said it anticipates the chip shortage will persist in the second quarter. Consultancy AlixPartners estimates the issue could cost automakers $61 billion in lost sales this year.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.