Volkswagen’s self-driving partner closing in on German public road tests

VW and Argo are debuting their test vehicle this week at the Munich auto show, Europe’s first motor forum since before the pandemic. They’ll use a special version of the ID.Buzz -- an electric iteration of the famed microbus VW was known for in the 1960s -- equipped with cameras, radar and lidar sensors that detect objects more than 400 meters (437 yards) away.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}