Chennai-based Voltrix Mobility on Wednesday announced its foray into the e-cycle segment with the launch of office commuter bicycle 'Tresor' for the urban segment, at an introductory price of ₹55,999.

The company also said it plans to roll out two more products in the next six months to cater to other segments and it is looking to corner 4-5 per cent market share by 2024.

The electric bicycle with a 250-watt motor and removable integrated lithium-ion battery that eliminates the need for charging stations offers a range of 60-80 km per charge and with a top speed of 25 kilometres per hour (kmph), the company said in a statement.

The bicycle also comes with five levels of pedal assist, throttle-only (like a conventional bike) and manual pedalling mode, it said.

The statement added that it can be booked at an initial payment of ₹999, while the deliveries are expected to commence from the third week of this month.

"The electric-powered bicycles are much needed for our country to be a healthy 'young India.' I am confident that Voltrix will become a brand new alternative for safe, enjoyable and healthy transportation for the urban population," said Voltrix Mobility founder and CEO Viveak M Palanivasan.

Voltrix Mobility President Kumar Loganathan said the company has identified certain core areas of focus and has clear plans of creating a manufacturing facility for electronic components for the e-bike segment in India.

"We are looking to achieve 150 retail locations across six urban cities by the year 2024 in order to occupy 4-5 per cent of market share with more than 40,000 Voltrix e-cycles running on the Indian roads," he said.

Its founder and Chief Technology Officer Sakthivigneshwar R said, "Tresor, being our first product line from Voltrix, is designed and developed specifically for the office-goers. With the average speed of urban commute ranging between 16 and 20 km per hour, the bicycle will help you reach your destination faster and in a more efficient way."

He added that the company will launch two more products in the next six months catering to different customer profiles.

The firm said it is also offering easy financing options to customers for purchasing the bicycle.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

