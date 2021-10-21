Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Volvo adds 195,000 vehicles to recall for dangerous air bags

Volvo adds 195,000 vehicles to recall for dangerous air bags

Premium
Volvo’s vision is aligned with the government’s vision of going fully electric but till that time, the interim is hybrids, Volvo Cars India MD Charles Frump said. Photo: Reuters
2 min read . 07:42 PM IST AP

The latest Volvo recall posted by US safety regulators covers XC70 and V70 wagons from the 2001 through 2007 model years that were built from Feb. 22, 2000 through May 4, 2007

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

DETROIT : Volvo is recalling another 195,000 vehicles in the US because the front driver's air bags could explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.

DETROIT : Volvo is recalling another 195,000 vehicles in the US because the front driver's air bags could explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.

It's the company's third U.S. recall for the issue with air bag inflators made by supplier ZF/TRW. It stems from the death of an unidentified U.S. driver. In all, the recalls cover more than a half-million vehicles.

It's the company's third U.S. recall for the issue with air bag inflators made by supplier ZF/TRW. It stems from the death of an unidentified U.S. driver. In all, the recalls cover more than a half-million vehicles.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The latest recall posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators covers XC70 and V70 wagons from the 2001 through 2007 model years that were built from Feb. 22, 2000 through May 4, 2007.

The problem is similar to widespread trouble with air bag inflators made by bankrupt Japanese air bag maker Takata. The company used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate the air bags. But the chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high heat and humidity and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister.

At least 19 people in the U.S. and 28 worldwide have been killed by exploding Takata inflators. More than 400 have been injured in the U.S.

The Volvo inflators do not use ammonium nitrate, but the propellant can still deteriorate when exposed to high heat and humidity, according to documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Volvo said in the documents that the fatality is the only inflator rupture case that it knows of.

ZF/TRW said the inflators were not sold to any other automakers in the U.S. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Livonia, Michigan, near Detroit.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Tesla looks to pave the way for Chinese battery makers ...

Premium

TVS Motor Q2 net profit jumps 29 pc to ₹234 cr

Premium

BMW brings 5 Series M Sport Carbon Edition at ₹66.3 lakh

Premium

Ola Cars to hire 10,000 people; eyes $2 billion in GMV ...

Earlier this month Volvo recalled nearly 260,000 older cars in the U.S. for the same problem. That was in addition to a recall from November of 2020.

Dealers will replace the driver's air bag “with a modern state-of-the-art propellant/inflator," the Volvo documents say. Owners in the latest recall will be notified by letter starting Dec. 14.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!