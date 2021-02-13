Volvo Cars appoints Jyoti Malhotra as managing director in India

Volvo Cars India has appointed Jyoti Malhotra as the new Managing Director of the company. The new appointment will come in to effect from 1 March.

With the appointment of Jyoti Malhotra, Volvo Cars India has chosen the first Indian to lead the company in India. Currently, Malhotra serves as the Director Sales and Marketing for the company and he joined the company in August 2016. Malhotra has over 24 years of automotive experience in the sales and marketing domain.

Before his initial position in Volvo Cars India, Malhotra has held national, regional and local positions in various automotive companies like Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Fiat Auto India.

Prior to Malhotra, Charles Frump was at the helm of the company since October 2017.

"Frump has completed a successful tenure in India and is moving over to another global assignment. Jyoti takes over from Charles on March 1, 2021," the Swedish automaker said in a statement.

Under Frump, the company started its local production in India, introduced new generation models and expanded Volvo's footprint in India.

"India is one of the most dynamic automobile markets in the world and it has been an honour to be a part of the same for over three years now...

"At present, we are at a critical juncture in the Indian market where the industry is moving towards a significant transformation to electric mobility and I am confident Jyoti will lead the company through this phase in an extremely seamless manner," Frump said.

With Inputs from PTI





