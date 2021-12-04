Volvo Cars registered 8.8 per cent growth in sales during the first eleven months of 2021. The Swedish carmaker sold 634,257 cars till November this year and is likely to end the year with an increase in annual sales compared to 2020.

Volvo recorded 52,793 retail deliveries in November this year, which is 20.7 per cent lower than the same month last year. This was on the back of supply shortage, which affected production and ultimately deliveries to customers.

The company started retail deliveries of its new C40 Recharge electric car. Over half of all new Volvo cars sold in Europe during November were Recharge models, while the global Recharge share accounted for a third of total sales last month.

Recharge models constitute 25 per cent of global sales so far this year. This percentage is over 40 per cent In Europe and it is nearing 20 per cent in the United States. Recharge cars sales has increased more than 70 per cent globally since the start of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Volco has sold 111,733 cars in the United States so far this year, marking an increase of 16.5 per cent as opposed to same period last year. During November, the company sold 7,667 cars in the nation.

In China, Volvo sold 157,034 cars in the first eleven months of 2021, up 6.1 per cent compared to the same period last year. The company sold 13,418 cars in China during November.

The auto manufacturer saw sales increase by 4 per cent in Europe, selling 264,910 cars, as demand for Recharge cars boosted sales figures in the region. Volvo sold 22,415 cars during November in European market.

Volvo XC60 remained the best-selling model for the company in 2021, as the company sold 195,108 units of the model in the first eleven months, compared to 169,445 units last year. The XC40 was second best-selling model with 184,842 units being sold, while the XC90 came third with 97,365 units.

