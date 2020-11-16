Volvo dropped 10 cars from a height of almost 100 feet. Here’s why

Volvo dropped 10 cars from a height of almost 100 feet. Here’s why2 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2020, 09:44 PM IST
The company released images and videos of these crash tests which are not conventional in any sense but are still expected to help save lives
Volvo has taken up one of the most extreme crash tests ever conducted. The company released images and videos of these crash tests which are not conventional in any sense but are still expected to help save lives. Volvo conducted crash tests where cars were being suspended in the air at a height of 30 meters (98.4 feet) with the help of a crane and then being allowed to free fall.
While this might sound unlike any other certified crash test, the company is trying to help extrication specialists to practice evacuating people who’ve met with a severe car accident. The company claims that since normal crash tests weren’t enough to create the impact that a car undergoes in a severe crash, they opted for a 30-meter vertical drop. This test was built to simulate accidents whereby a car hits a truck at high speed, or accidents whereby a car takes a severe hit from the side.
The company claims that rescue services will be able to prepare for any possible crash scenario and to simulate the forces that erupt in the most extreme crashes, beyond what can be simulated with ordinary crash testing.
In such situations, people inside the car are likely to be in a critical condition. Therefore the priority is to get people out of the car and to a hospital as quickly as possible, using hydraulic rescue tools known in the industry as ‘jaws of life’. Extrication specialists often talk about the golden hour: they need to release and get a patient to the hospital within one hour after the accident has happened.
“We have been working closely together with the Swedish rescue services for many years," says Håkan Gustafson, a senior investigator with the Volvo Cars Traffic Accident Research Team. “That is because we have the same goal: to have safer roads for all. We hope no one ever needs to experience the most severe accidents, but not all accidents can be avoided. So it is vital there are methods to help save lives when the most severe accidents do happen."
A statement released by the company claims that all findings from the crashes and the resulting extrication work will be collected in an extensive research report. This report will be made available free of use to rescue workers elsewhere, allowing them to benefit from the findings and further develop their life-saving capabilities.
A total of ten Volvos, of different models, were dropped from the crane several times. Before the drop, Volvo Cars safety engineers made exact calculations about how much pressure and force each car needed to be exposed to, in order to reach the desired level of damage.
