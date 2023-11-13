Volvo electrifies the Minivan scene with the EM90: A luxurious Scandinavian living room on wheels
Volvo has introduced its first fully electric luxury minivan, the EM90, which is targeted at the Chinese market. The vehicle, based on Volvo's scalable SEA platform, offers high-end features and could expand to other countries in the future.
Volvo Cars has unveiled its inaugural minivan, the EM90. Primarily designed for the Chinese market, this luxury electric minivan, based on Volvo's scalable SEA platform, draws inspiration from the carmaker's EX90 electric SUV.
