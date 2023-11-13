Volvo has introduced its first fully electric luxury minivan, the EM90, which is targeted at the Chinese market. The vehicle, based on Volvo's scalable SEA platform, offers high-end features and could expand to other countries in the future.

Volvo Cars has unveiled its inaugural minivan, the EM90. Primarily designed for the Chinese market, this luxury electric minivan, based on Volvo's scalable SEA platform, draws inspiration from the carmaker's EX90 electric SUV.

The EM90 is described by Volvo as a 'Scandinavian living room on wheels,' featuring high-end features. While initially targeted at China, there are potential plans for the EV to venture into other countries in the future.

The Volvo EM90 marks Volvo Car's inaugural foray into fully electric luxury MPVs. With dimensions measuring 5,206 mm in length, 2024 mm in width, and 1,859 mm in height, and a wheelbase of 3,205 mm, it accommodates six passengers across three rows of seats. Distinguishing itself, the EM90 introduces sliding doors for the rear seats, a first for Volvo cars.

Built on the Zeekr 09 platform by Volvo's Chinese affiliate Geely, the EM90 incorporates iconic Volvo design elements such as Thor's Hammer LED headlights and taillights. Notably, it is also the first Volvo vehicle to feature an illuminated logo at the front.

In terms of the interior, Volvo's luxury electric vehicle, radiates opulence. The second row boasts lounge seats equipped with massage functionality, seat ventilation, heating features, and a built-in table with cup holders.

Furthermore, the second-row lounge seats are furnished with zero-gravity cushions, featuring a seven-layer structure that includes a high-density damping layer, with a thickness exceeding 120 mm. Facilitating convenient access to the third row are the sliding rear door and the elongated sliding second-row seats.

The car manufacturer characterises the EM90 as a 'Scandinavian living room on wheels.' Volvo envisions the EM90 serving as a mobile workplace or meeting room. Alongside the 15.4-inch touchscreen in the front seat, a slightly larger 15.6-inch screen can be descended from the roof for occupants in the back seat. Enhancing the audio experience are 21 speakers from Bowers & Wilkins, providing a top-notch sound experience for watching movies or listening to music.

The EM90 comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof that spans the entire cabin, accompanied by curtains and various ambient lights to establish a Scandinavian ambiance. Select your preferred Scandinavian encounter, whether it is settings that mimic the Northern Lights or themes reminiscent of Swedish forests and the onset of the summer solstice.

The EM90 features an engine with a maximum output of 272 horsepower, achieving a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 8.3 seconds. With a battery storage capacity of 116 kWh, it boasts an impressive range of approximately 738 kilometers on a single charge, as per China's CLTC test cycle. Utilizing fast charging, it is estimated that charging the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent will take approximately 30 minutes.

