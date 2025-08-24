Volvo EX30 reviewed: Pros and cons you must know

Volvo has introduced the Volvo EX30 as the Swedish luxury car manufacturer's latest product on Indian shores. The luxury electric SUV is likely to be launched in the Indian market by September 2025, while deliveries are likely to commence a month later. The Volvo EX30 comes as the automaker's smallest and entry-level electric SUV. However, despite being a small and compact SUV, the EX30 carries familiar styling cues as other contemporary Volvo cars. Besides that, it also gets a long list of features and a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

We have already reviewed the Volvo EX30 extensively. If you are planning to buy the Volvo EX30 electric SUV, here are a few pros and cons we found.

Volvo EX30 pros The Volvo EX30 comes sporting a design that is quite eye-catching. It comes with a styling that draws cues from the contemporary models. The EX30 also appears to have a solid and impressive build quality, inside and out. A five-star NCAP safety rating, a plethora of safety features aided by advanced technologies and an ADAS suite ramp up the safety quotient of the SUV.

The Volvo EX30 comes packed with premium features aided by advanced technologies. It gets LED headlamps with active high beam, a panoramic sunroof, one pedal driving tech, a button-less ignition system, an air purifier, a nine-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, an NFC key card, etc.

On the powertrain front, the Volvo EX30 is powered by a powerful drivetrain that is capable of churning out 268 bhp peak power and 343 Nm of maximum torque. Thanks to the RWD setup, the performance is fast and impressive. It is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 5.3 seconds. When it comes to range, the real-world range of the electric SUV is expected to be more than 400 km, which is ample for most users.

Volvo EX30 cons The driver's visibility to the rear is impacted owing to the small windshield and thick C-pillars. Also, rear seat occupants may feel uncomfortable, especially taller people, due to the high floor of the EX30. The Volvo electric SUV comes with a 318-litre capacity boot storage, which is smaller than in many similarly sized cars.