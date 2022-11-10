Volvo EX90 EV, a flagship SUV unveiled: Details on features, range and more

Volvo, an automobile company, has taken the covers off from its Volvo EX90, a flagship seven seater SUV. This SUV is an electric only car equivalent to the existing Volvo XC90. The EV will go on sale globally in 2024.
The Swedish automaker has packed the EX90 SUV with a 111 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. According to the company, the EV’s battery is manufactured using renewable energy and supports DC fast charging up to 250 kW. This has allowed the EV to come up with 180 kms of range by charging the battery for just 10 minutes. The EV takes only half an hour to recharge up to 80 percent and the fully charged Volvo EX90 claims to offer a range of up to 600 kms.
Interestingly, the Swedish company is offering a bidirectional charging option for EX90. Those buying the EV, will also be able to use the SUV as backup for home in case of a power outage.
In terms of powertrain, the twin electric power all four wheels which help this SUV to generate 517 hp og maximum power and 910 Nm of peak torque. The EX90 SUV can hit zero to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds, claims the automaker.
Volvo calls the EX90 as the safest car of the company that it ever produced. This SUV comes equipped with high-resolution LiDAR that can see 250 meters ahead of the vehicle. There are 16 additional sensors all over the EV. The LiDAR sensor comes mounted on the front of the roof and it also provides level three autonomous driving.
Speaking of the design, the EX90 is not much different from the company's other Volvo cars. The SUV measures over 5 meters in length, comes with LED lights at the front with a ‘T’ shape, the rear has a ‘C’ design with the body and wheels sculpted to offer optimum aerodynamic performance.
For interiors, Volvo has used recycled bottles to make the fabric inside the SUV. The car gets a large 14.5-inch central display screen which comes with built-in Google and Apple services like Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Play and wireless Apple CarPlay.
