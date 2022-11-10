Volvo EX90 EV, a flagship SUV unveiled: Details on features, range and more

The Swedish automaker has packed the EX90 SUV with a 111 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. According to the company, the EV’s battery is manufactured using renewable energy and supports DC fast charging up to 250 kW. This has allowed the EV to come up with 180 kms of range by charging the battery for just 10 minutes. The EV takes only half an hour to recharge up to 80 percent and the fully charged Volvo EX90 claims to offer a range of up to 600 kms.