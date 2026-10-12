Volvo EX90 launched in India at ₹1.26 crore with 625 km range: Features, battery and more

Volvo Cars India launched the EX90 electric SUV at ₹1.26 crore (ex-showroom) on Monday, expanding its luxury electric-vehicle portfolio with a new flagship model, according to a press release. The 6-seat SUV is powered by a 106kWh battery, a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system and a WLTP range of 625km (claimed). The EX90 sits at the top of the brand's electric vehicle line-up and is built on Volvo's dedicated SPA2 electric vehicle architecture.

The electric SUV combines Scandinavian styling with a technology-packed interior and driver-assistance systems. The SUV is equipped with DC fast charging up to 350 kW, along with a range of premium comfort and safety features.

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Volvo EX90: Design and dimensions The EX90's T-shaped LED headlamps, closed-off front fascia, flush door handles, and C-shaped LED tail lamps are all distinguished by their unique design. The standard 21-inch alloy wheels and 210mm ground clearance are also enhanced by the standard air suspension, which can lift the ground clearance to 250mm.

Volvo EX90

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Volvo EX90: Interior, features and safety The cabin is also graced with a 14.5-inch portrait touchscreen, a 9-inch digital driver display and 2-tone Nappa leather upholstery. The equipment list includes a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof with switchable transparency, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera and automatic parking assistance.

For the Indian version, individual captain's chairs have been added to the second row, and two seats have been added to the third row. Boot capacity stands at 324 litres with all three rows in use and increases to 690 litres with the third row folded.

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Volvo EX90

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Volvo EX90: Battery, performance and charging The EX90 is powered by a 106 kWh battery and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system that produces 456 bhp and 670 Nm of torque, according to the provided India launch specifications. Volvo says that it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.5 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 180 kmph.

The SUV has a claimed WLTP range of 625 km. It has a maximum charging speed of 350 kW on DC fast charging, which is claimed to take between 10 and 80% in 22 minutes under optimal conditions. It takes about 11 hours to fully charge with an 11-kW AC charger, according to the company.

Volvo EX90: Price and rivals in India The EX90 is priced at ₹1.26 crore (ex-showroom), which is lower than the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 at ₹1.49 crore and the Kia EV9 at ₹1.30 crore, as per the launch reports.

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Volvo is also providing an 11 kW home charger to customers who place their orders before 31 December, along with a three-year service package and an assured buyback scheme that guarantees 65% of the purchase price after three years, according to the terms and conditions.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.