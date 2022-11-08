Volvo EX90 SUV to be revealed tomorrow: What we know so far

Volvo is ready to make its EX90 SUV debut on November 09, 2022. This flagship EV from Volvo will be based on the latest SPA2 platform from the Swedish manufacturer, which is separated from the CMA platform used for Volvo’s first two EVs-XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge.
The automaker has teased some details of the Volvo EX90 SUV such as LiDAR technology which makes driving safer, according to the company. Moreover, the SUV will get a futuristic design that includes sustainable material from the inside and performance of the new EV. The upcoming SUV is likely to be based on Volvo’s ICE model XC90 and the production of the car is believed to begin from next year.
Notably, Volvo has claimed that the EX90 will be its safest car till now. The Swedish automaker has equipped a camera sensor on the roof of the EV towards the rear which reportedly offers 360-degree view of the environment to help the driver. Apart from this safety sensor, the EV gets another sensor placed inside to monitor the driver’s pattern and the company claims that it will reduce the risk of accidents, even ‘death or serious injuries by up to 20%’.
Interestingly, Volvo has removed any sort of physical button on the inside, from the central console, to make the car simpler. The automaker has revealed the new steering wheel and digital screen on the dashboard. This will off all SUV-related data and more at fingertips to the driver.
At the centre, this SUV gets a large vertical touchscreen, which can be operated by Google software to provide infotainment, quick access to navigation and can act as driver’s phone. Additionally, a special contextual bar would suggest the actions depending on whether the SUV is parked, in driving mode, or the driver is on a phone call.
In terms of the design, this SUV looks quite futuristic. Volvo teased several images of the SUV which highlights that the EV will come with flush door handles. The automaker stated that the design of its upcoming EX90 has been inspired by yachts to shape the silhouette of the EV.
