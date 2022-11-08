Volvo EX90 SUV to be revealed tomorrow: What we know so far

Notably, Volvo has claimed that the EX90 will be its safest car till now. The Swedish automaker has equipped a camera sensor on the roof of the EV towards the rear which reportedly offers 360-degree view of the environment to help the driver. Apart from this safety sensor, the EV gets another sensor placed inside to monitor the driver’s pattern and the company claims that it will reduce the risk of accidents, even ‘death or serious injuries by up to 20%’.

