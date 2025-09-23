Volvo expands US production to produce new hybrid and XC60, aiming to avoid tariffs and meet rising demands

Volvo Cars, one of Sweden's leading car manufacturers, is increasing its U.S. production capacity and focusing on domestic production to avoid tariffs and meet demand in one of its largest markets.

Advertisement

Volvo, owned by China's Geely, announced the plan on Tuesday. According to Yahoo Finance, Volvo plans to build a fourth vehicle currently on the assembly line in Ridgeville, South Carolina. The vehicle will be a next-generation hybrid developed for the US market.

New hybrid model for the US market This summer, Volvo said it also plans to bring its best-selling XC60 midsize SUV to its South Carolina factory in late 2026. The XC60, made in Gothenburg, Sweden, is an important vehicle for Volvo in the US. Demand for the XC60 is currently surging, with sales gaining nearly 20 per cent year over year to more than 27,000 in the first eight months of 2025.

As per Yahoo Finance, Volvo's Ridgeville, South Carolina factory is currently producing the fully electric Volvo EX90 SUV, as well as its sibling, the Polestar 3. With a capacity of 150,000 vehicles per year, the factory is key to Volvo's overall manufacturing in the U.S. The company's total investment in its US plant now stands at $1.3 billion.

Advertisement

Regionalization plans and tariffs Volvo's new investment in South Carolina forms part of a larger strategy to regionalize production in order to more readily service the U.S. market. “This investment reinforces our long-term commitment to the U.S. market and our manufacturing operations in South Carolina,” said Volvo Cars CEO Håkan Samuelsson, as reported by Yahoo Finance.

However, Volvo’s decisions are not driven purely by market demand. US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on global imports also play a major role.

Car imports from Sweden and the E.U. face tariffs at rates of up to 15 percent, which is a reduction from the previous tariff level of 27.5 percent; however, this deal is still in limbo. Importing cars produced in China is still complicated due to the existing 100 per cent tariff applied for vehicles made there; the entry-level EX30 EV is made in China.

Advertisement

According to the report, Volvo has moved the EX30 production from China to Ghent, Belgium. Volvo's performance brand, Polestar, earlier this year stopped selling the China-made Polestar 2 sedan in the U.S. due to the tariffs on imported vehicles.

Volvo's US strategy and the future Considering these challenges, Volvo's decision to expand its U.S. manufacturing footprint will enable the company to avoid high tariffs, while allowing it to better serve local tastes and preferences, and continue to compete in a growing electric vehicle market.

Volvo's expansion of its U.S. plant represents its intent to remain relevant in the American automobile market as the landscape of global trade and tariffs shifts.

FAQs Why is Volvo expanding its U.S. production? Volvo is increasing production in the U.S. to avoid tariffs on imported vehicles and better meet the growing demand for its cars, particularly the hybrid and electric models, in one of its biggest markets.

Advertisement

What new models will Volvo produce in the U.S.? Volvo plans to bring a next-generation hybrid vehicle to its South Carolina plant and start producing the popular XC60 midsize SUV by late 2026.