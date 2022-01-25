Volvo Group India seeks moderate taxation regime for auto sector

Noting that the automotive sector, which contributes to almost half of India's industrial GDP, is at the cusp of major transformation on the back of emerging technologies, climate agenda and future mobility trends, he said the sector, however, also needs some support on a more moderate taxation regime. "For instance, the GST rate on some auto components is at the upper end of the spectrum (clubbed with luxury goods) at 28 per cent. The industry would like to see a uniform GST rate of 18 per cent on all auto components in the upcoming budget. Apart from this, the industry is looking forward to a resolute policy to avoid inverted duty structure for components," Bali stated. The current Customs duty rates are high and there is a scope for reduction, he said, adding, since tax buoyancy has been sustained over a period of time, the GST rates can now be finally rationalized.