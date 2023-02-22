Home / Auto News / Volvo India announces price hike for several models - Check out details
Volvo India announces price hike for several models - Check out details

1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2023, 04:21 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
FILE PHOTO: An employee at a Volvo car dealer, wearing a protective mask is seen in a showroom, in Brussels, Belgium, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An employee at a Volvo car dealer, wearing a protective mask is seen in a showroom, in Brussels, Belgium, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo/File Photo (REUTERS)

The development comes mere weeks after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in the customs duty levied on imported vehicles.

Volvo India has announced a price hike for several of its mild-hybrid variants. The development comes mere weeks after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in the customs duty levied on imported vehicles. Reports cited the company as stating that the revision had been prompted the recently announced budget.

As per an official update, the price of some mild-hybrid variants - Volvo XC40, XC60 and XC90 SUVs - and the S90 luxury sedan have been increased by 1% to 2%. The increase in price ranges from 50,000 for the Volvo XC40 to 2 lakh for the Volvo XC90.

  • The XC60 B5 mild hybrid model now comes with an ex-showroom price of 67,50,000.
  • The XC40 B4 mild hybrid model now comes with an ex-showroom price of 46,40,000.
  • The XC90 B6 mild hybrid model now comes with an ex-showroom price of 98,50,000.
  • The S90 B5 mild hybrid model now comes with an ex-showroom price of 67,90,000.
  • The XC40 recharge model now comes with an ex-showroom price of 56,90,000.

The increase in price ranges from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 for the Volvo XC40 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh for the Volvo XC90.
Meanwhile, the Swedish luxury carmaker is looking to go fully electric in India within the next few years. The company is set to launch the electric version of its SUV C40 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Officials said recently that the company plans to keep launching one electric vehicle every year in the country going forward.

"I think we will accelerate. We can't do it this year, maybe in 2025. We said we will be 50% electric (globally) by then, we could say well in India, we're going to be 100% electric," PTI quoted Volvo Cars Head of Commercial Operations, Rest of Asia Pacific region Nick Connor as telling reporters earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies)

