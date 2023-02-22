Volvo India announces price hike for several models - Check out details
The development comes mere weeks after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in the customs duty levied on imported vehicles.
Volvo India has announced a price hike for several of its mild-hybrid variants. The development comes mere weeks after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in the customs duty levied on imported vehicles. Reports cited the company as stating that the revision had been prompted the recently announced budget.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×