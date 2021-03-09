Volvo has released a new electric vehicle in India which has been introduced in the luxury segment. The Volvo XC40 was unveiled at an event in Delhi on Tuesday. The company has announced that the car will be available for bookings from the month of June this year. Deliveries for the car are set to begin from October, 2021.

Volvo India has launched the XC40 Recharge to compete with the likes of Mercedes EQC as well as the upcoming launch of Jaguar I-PACE. The new XC40 Recharge will be looking to attract luxury segment buyers to the electric vehicle segment.

The new Volvo XC40 Recharge comes with a 78kWh battery. Volvo claims that the car can reach 100 kmph from standstill in 4.7 seconds. The top speed of the EV has been set at 180 kmph. The car provides an output of 408hp power and 660Nm of torque.

The car’s battery can be charged using an AC charger or even an DC fast charger. The company claims that the DC charger can charge the car batteries up to 80% in a matter of just 40 minutes. The WLTP-certified range of battery is 418 kms.

In terms of aesthetics, the EV is similar to the the petrol version of the car selling in India. However, one of the biggest differences is the sealed front grille and a badge with the ‘Recharge’ monicker. The infotainment system on the electric version of the car comes with an Android OS.

