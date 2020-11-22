Volvo is using gaming technology to work on safety of cars

Volvo has come up with a new way to test the safety of its car and it seems rather entertaining for the engineers working on the project. The company has built “the ultimate driving simulator" which it claims is a “ground-breaking mixed-reality simulator". The company clams this setup is used to make new developments in safety and autonomous driving technology.

The setup includes a moving driving seat, a steering wheel with haptic feedback and a virtual reality headset. The driver also gets a full-body Teslasuit that provides haptic feedback from a virtual world, while also monitoring bodily reactions.

The software uses real-time 3D development platform Unity. It also employs the assistance of Finnish virtual and mixed reality experts Varjo. The simulator involves driving a real car on real roads. It combines life-like, high definition 3D graphics.

The combination of software and hardware allows Volvo Cars engineers to simulate traffic scenarios on a real test track road while using a real car, without risking their own lives. Volvo claims that engineers can gain important insights on the interaction between people and the car for the development of new safety, driver assistance and autonomous driving features. The new setup can be used on real test track roads or in the test lab, and every scenario is fully customizable.

In an official blog released by the company, Volvo explains the need for such a setup. The blog states, "When developing safety systems for cars, like collision-avoiding technologies, testing is crucial. But testing these systems in reality can be dangerous, time-consuming and expensive. Virtual and mixed reality simulations, however, allow for perfectly safe testing in authentic environments, without having to build any physical prototypes or set up complex scenarios."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via