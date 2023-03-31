Swedish carmaker Volvo may soon discontinue the ICE version of XC40 in global markets including India. According to a report by ET Auto, the brand has received a good response for the all-electric XC40 Recharge in the global market.

“The response for the XC40 Recharge electric model has been good to an extent that Volvo is contemplating on discontinuing the conventional ICE (Internal combustion engine) model in the market," said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo India as per the report.

According to the report, Volvo will have a fully electric fleet by 2030.

“Since we are close to offering a range of 400 km and technology is advancing, the anxiety of the range which comes with EV will go away. Most of the adoption is happening from the top of the pyramid and these customers are the flag bearers of the society such as entrepreneurs, they are becoming more conscious of the change towards EV," he added.

The automaker offers only one electric vehicle in India - XC40 with a delivery range of 400km. Volvo XC40 Recharge is powered by two electric motors. It packs a 78kWh battery pack that is said to deliver up to 402bhp output and 660Nm of peak torque. The electric vehicle is claimed to jump from 0-100kmph in 4.9-seconds. The SUV’s top speed is electronically restricted to 180kmph. Volvo XC40 Recharge comes with a driving range of 418kms. It comes with a starting price of ₹55.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, the company is planning to launch the electric version of its Volvo SUV C40 in the fourth quarter of 2023.