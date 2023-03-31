Volvo may discontinue the ICE version of XC40: Report1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Volvo XC40 Recharge is powered by two electric motors. It packs a 78kWh battery pack that is said to deliver up to 402bhp output and 660Nm of peak torque.
Swedish carmaker Volvo may soon discontinue the ICE version of XC40 in global markets including India. According to a report by ET Auto, the brand has received a good response for the all-electric XC40 Recharge in the global market.
