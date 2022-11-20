Volvo may have discontinued this vehicle in India, delisted from website

Earlier this month, the auto manufacturer took the covers off from its Volvo EX90, a flagship seven seater SUV. The SUV is an electric only car equivalent to the existing Volvo XC90. The EV will go on sale globally in 2024. Housing a 111 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the EV supports DC fast charging up to 250 kW. This has allowed the EV to come up with 180 kms of range by charging the battery for just 10 minutes. The EV is said to take half an hour to recharge up to 80 percent. Once fully charged, the all-new Volvo EX90 is claimed to offer a range of up to 600 kms. The EX90 SUV can hit zero to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds, claims the automaker.