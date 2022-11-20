Volvo may have discontinued this vehicle in India, delisted from website

Sweden-based luxury car manufacturer Volvo has delisted the Volvo S60 sedan car from India website. The vehicle is no longer listed in the MY23 price list, hinting that the model may have been discontinued in the country. However, India is not the only country where the Volvo S60 has been delisted. It has also been removed from Volvo’s UK and US websites as well. The company is yet to officially confirm the same though.
Volvo Auto India launched the latest variant of S60 luxury sedan in January, 2021. The vehicle was offered in three variants and came with a starting price at ₹27 lakh (ex- showroom). The top-end model of the luxury vehicle carried a price tag of ₹34 lakh (ex-showroom). It was offered in both petrol and diesel variants. Powered by a 2.0 litre petrol engine, Volvo S60 competed against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE and Audi A4.
According to Jato Dynamics data, sales of the Volvo S60 and V60 have tanked 51% in 2022 compared to 2021. The company’s overall global sales also dipped by eight per cent compared to last year. Poor sales accompanied with the rising demand for SUVs and EVs in the Indian market may have forced Volvo to re-assess its product portfolio.
Earlier this month, the auto manufacturer took the covers off from its Volvo EX90, a flagship seven seater SUV. The SUV is an electric only car equivalent to the existing Volvo XC90. The EV will go on sale globally in 2024. Housing a 111 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the EV supports DC fast charging up to 250 kW. This has allowed the EV to come up with 180 kms of range by charging the battery for just 10 minutes. The EV is said to take half an hour to recharge up to 80 percent. Once fully charged, the all-new Volvo EX90 is claimed to offer a range of up to 600 kms. The EX90 SUV can hit zero to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds, claims the automaker.
