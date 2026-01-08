Volvo recalls 413,000 vehicles in US over recurring rearview camera failure: Check affected models

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Thursday said Volvo Cars is recalling 413,151 vehicles in the United States due to an issue with the rearview camera.

The recall primarily impacts 2021–2025 XC40 models, along with several other modern Volvo lineups.

The road safety agency said the software will be updated by a dealer or through an over-the-air (OTA) update, free of cost.

The recall, which includes 2021–2025 XC40 models, is the second for the same vehicles in the same markets after one issued in May last year, the Swedish automaker told Reuters on Thursday.

"The second recall follows the initial recall from May 2025, and is the result of an additional issue having been found that causes the same symptom," it said.