Volvo rolls out its first locally assembled electric SUV in India: Details

Volvo Car India has rolled out the first locally assembled electric SUV. The company has unveiled Volvo XC40 Recharge manufactured at Hoskote plant near Bengaluru. The SUV flagged off by Volvo car Plant Head Mr. Pascal Kusters. For the unversed, Volvo XC40 Recharge was unveiled in India on July 26, 2022.
The company began assembling its cars in India in 2017. At present, the company's flagship SUV XC90, mid-size SUV XC60, compact luxury SUV XC40, and luxury sedan S90 are assembled at the Bengaluru facility. It aims to expand the domestically built line-up.
Commenting on the occasion, Jyoti Malhotra - Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “We had in May this year announced that we would commence local assembly of our all-electric offering the XC40 Recharge, and today we witnessed the first car rolling off the assembly line at our Hoskote plant near Bengaluru, Karnataka. Historic as this is, today’s event further strengthens our commitment of offering the Indian market a new electric model every year. The rollout is also a step in the right direction towards our goal of becoming an all-electric company by 2030."
The Volvo XC40 Recharge will be powered by two electric motors. It will pack a 78kWh battery pack that is said to deliver up to 402bhp output and 660Nm of peak torque. The electric vehicle is claimed to jump from 0-100kmph in 4.9-seconds. The SUV’s top speed is electronically restricted to 180kmph. Volvo XC40 Recharge comes with a driving range of 418kms. It comes with a starting price of ₹55.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Pascal Kusters, Volvo’s Car Plant Head, said, “It is a new milestone reached at the Indian plant. Our journey to an all-electric luxury car maker in India begins with this rollout. This is a new and enriching experience for all of us. With this rollout, we have shown that Volvo Car is always committed to offering the best in technology and sustainable mobility solutions."
