Volvo set to launch its C40 Recharge Coupe-SUV in India on September 4: All we know so far2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Volvo to launch all-electric C40 Recharge coupe-SUV in India on September 4, 2023, with bookings opening soon. The model features a distinctive coupe roofline, new Pixel LED headlights, and a range of 530 km on a single charge. Expected starting price is ₹60 lakh.
Volvo Auto India has officially announced that the launch of its upcoming all-electric vehicle, the C40 Recharge coupe-SUV, is scheduled for September 4, 2023. This premium SUV had been previously unveiled in India earlier this year, and the commencement of online bookings is imminent. The anticipated timeline involves the initiation of deliveries in September, immediately following the official launch event.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×