Volvo Auto India has officially announced that the launch of its upcoming all-electric vehicle, the C40 Recharge coupe- SUV , is scheduled for September 4, 2023. This premium SUV had been previously unveiled in India earlier this year, and the commencement of online bookings is imminent. The anticipated timeline involves the initiation of deliveries in September, immediately following the official launch event.

The Volvo C40 Recharge is being introduced alongside its sibling, the XC40 Recharge, which is already available for purchase in the country. What sets the C40 apart is its distinctive coupe roofline, featuring a raked windscreen and revamped LED taillights. Notably, the tailgate has undergone a redesign, and the taillights now exhibit a slimmer and wider profile, creating a wraparound effect. Additionally, new reverse lights have been incorporated into the design.

While the front styling of the C40 Recharge remains unchanged from the XC40 Recharge, it establishes its distinct identity, especially when observed from the side profile. Notably, this coupe SUV will be the first Volvo vehicle to feature the new Pixel LED headlights, while retaining the iconic Thor's hammer LED DRLs. The model also rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish.

Internally, the new Volvo C40 Recharge replicates the features of the XC40 Recharge, including a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument console, slim vertically-stacked AC vents, a black-finished cabin with wooden accents, and high-quality leather upholstery. Volvo continues its use of an Android-based infotainment system in its vehicles, a trait carried over to the C40 Recharge.

Similar to any Android device, this system requires users to log in with their Google ID, providing direct access to functionalities like Google Maps and Assistant, along with the option to download applications from the PlayStore directly onto the car's interface. Notably, an embedded e-SIM is also incorporated.

Additional features on the C40 Recharge consist of sensor-based ADAS technology with autonomous driving capabilities, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, electrically adjustable front seats with driver memory function, dual-zone climate control, a premium Harman Kardon sound system, and more. However, due to the coupe body style, the luggage space is slightly reduced at 413 liters compared to the 452 liters available in the XC40 Recharge. Additionally, there is a 31-liter frunk storage space at the front.

Regarding the powertrain, the Volvo C40 Recharge will be equipped with dual motors, with one on each axle, producing a combined output of 402 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds quicker than its SUV counterpart. When connected to a 150 kW DC fast charger, the coupe SUV can be fully charged from 0 to 100 per cent in just 27 minutes.

Built upon the brand's CMA platform (Compact Modular Architecture), the C40 Recharge utilizes a new-generation battery pack. This 78 kWh unit provides an extended range of 530 km (WLTP cycle) on a single charge, a significant improvement over the XC40 Recharge, which employs older batteries and offers a range of 418 km.

Upon its introduction, the Volvo C40 Recharge will vie against rivals like the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Mercedes-Benz EQB. With an anticipated starting price of ₹60 lakh, this electric coupe SUV's distinctive body style sets it apart and provides a competitive advantage within its segment.