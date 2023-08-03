Regarding the powertrain, the Volvo C40 Recharge will be equipped with dual motors, with one on each axle, producing a combined output of 402 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds quicker than its SUV counterpart. When connected to a 150 kW DC fast charger, the coupe SUV can be fully charged from 0 to 100 per cent in just 27 minutes.