Volvo SUV C40 electric to debut in India this year, confirms official
- The company will launch the electric version of its Volvo SUV C40 in the fourth quarter of 2023, and will keep launching one electric vehicle every year in the country going forward, confirms a company official.
Volvo Cars, a Swedish luxury automaker has announced that it could go fully electric in India by around 2025, much ahead of its global target of becoming a full electric car company by 2030, a senior company official said on Tuesday.
