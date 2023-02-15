Volvo SUV C40 electric to debut in India this year, confirms official

Volvo Cars, a Swedish luxury automaker has announced that it could go fully electric in India by around 2025, much ahead of its global target of becoming a full electric car company by 2030, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

The company will launch the electric version of its Volvo SUV C40 in the fourth quarter of 2023, and will keep launching one electric vehicle every year in the country going forward, confirms a company official.

Volvo Cars Head of Commercial Operations, Rest of Asia Pacific region Nick Connor said by virtue of being a niche player, the company can afford to become a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) only manufacturer much sooner than its competitors.

"I think we will accelerate. We can't do it this year, maybe in 2025. We said we will be 50 per cent electric (globally) by then, we could say well in India, we're going to be 100 per cent electric. We've already said in Australia, for example, that by 2026, we're going to be 100 per cent electric," Connor told in a statement.

"We've seen a much quicker acceleration towards battery electric vehicles than we ever thought (in Australia). It has taken us by surprise. I think that could well happen here (in India) because we're not a mass manufacturer, we have the luxury of being able to differentiate ourselves from the market," he asserted.

The challenge, however, is that the pure BEV luxury segment is very small at the moment and is not enough for the company to be viable in the marketplace, he said, adding, for some time the company would have to continue to sell petrol cars and mild hybrids.

Volvo Cars' current India portfolio comprises fully electric XC40 Recharge, SUVs XC90, XC60 and XC40 along with sedan S90.

On the significance of the Indian market, he said, "India is a very important focus market for our region. We see it as probably the fastest growing market in the region, with the greatest, longest term potential."

Volvo Cars witnessed a strong demand for its XC40 BEV which was launched towards the back end of last year, in India, he said, adding, sales last year were constrained only by supply and demand was many times more than supply in India and around the rest of the world.

"We will launch C40 BEV, a pure electric vehicle in quarter four of this year. We've already seen a very high demand for that car in markets where we've already launched it. We anticipate similar levels of demand for C40 BEV as we'd have for XC40 BEV in India," Connor said.

Both the XC40 BEV and the C40 BEV would be imported as completely knocked down units and assembled at the company's Bengaluru plant.