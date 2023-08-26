Volvo teases EM90 Luxury Electric MPV: A scandinavian living room on wheels1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Volvo teases its upcoming EM90 luxury electric MPV, set to debut on November 12, 2023, with features similar to Geely's Zeekr 009 MPV.
Volvo Auto has released a teaser for its forthcoming EM90 luxury MPV, which is the third addition to the automaker's all-electric lineup built upon the born electric platform. Alongside the existing EX90 and EX30 models, the EM90 is set to make its worldwide debut on November 12, 2023. While primarily targeted at Chinese markets, it is anticipated that the EM90 will also be available in other countries.