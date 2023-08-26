Volvo teases EM90 Luxury Electric MPV: A scandinavian living room on wheels

Volvo Auto has released a teaser for its forthcoming EM90 luxury MPV, which is the third addition to the automaker's all-electric lineup built upon the born electric platform. Alongside the existing EX90 and EX30 models, the EM90 is set to make its worldwide debut on November 12, 2023. While primarily targeted at Chinese markets, it is anticipated that the EM90 will also be available in other countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There is an anticipation that the Volvo EM90 luxury electric MPV will share numerous characteristics with the Geely Zeekr 009 MPV, its parent company's counterpart.

The teaser picture showcases a few features, including dual sunroofs, a sloped front windshield, and a vertical tailgate furnished with T-shaped LED taillights. Notably, the presence of sliding doors suggests a roomy interior, while the teaser also provides a sneak peek of the individual seats in the second row.

Volvo describes the EM90 as a family car, envisioning it as a "Scandinavian living room on the move." Although specific powertrain details remain limited, it's probable that this electric MPV will share the same setup as the Zeekr 009. The Zeekr 009 employs a dual-motor configuration with 536 bhp, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.

It relies on a substantial 140 kWh battery pack, promising an impressive range of 817 km on a single charge. With the 009 weighing approximately 3 tonnes, a similar weight could be expected for the EM90.

The design of the Volvo EM90 will stay faithful to the Scandinavian brand's aesthetic, while the jointly developed powertrain and battery are expected to provide the automaker with cost-efficiency through economies of scale.