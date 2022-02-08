Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Volvo to convert largest factory for electric cars

Volvo to convert largest factory for electric cars

The factory, which opened in 1964, is the oldest and largest of the Gothenburg-based carmaker, with nearly 6,500 employees, producing 1,250 vehicles per day 
1 min read . 06:01 PM IST AFP

Volvo subsidiary of China's Geely, which announced last March that it will move to a 100% electric range by 2030, will make this investment in the Torslanda plant ‘in coming years, in preparation for the production of that next generation of fully electric cars’

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars said Tuesday that it will invest nearly a billion euros in its historic Gothenburg plant in Sweden to switch its production to electric cars.

Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars said Tuesday that it will invest nearly a billion euros in its historic Gothenburg plant in Sweden to switch its production to electric cars.

The Swedish subsidiary of China's Geely, which announced last March that it will move to a 100-percent-electric range by 2030, will make this investment in the Torslanda plant "in coming years, in preparation for the production of that next generation of fully electric cars."

The Swedish subsidiary of China's Geely, which announced last March that it will move to a 100-percent-electric range by 2030, will make this investment in the Torslanda plant "in coming years, in preparation for the production of that next generation of fully electric cars."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The factory, which opened in 1964, is the oldest and largest of the Gothenburg-based carmaker, with nearly 6,500 employees, producing 1,250 vehicles per day.

This investment comes on the heels of another major project in Volvo's electrification strategy, the announcement of the construction of a joint factory with Swedish battery maker Northvolt, also near Gothenburg.

Part of a research and development centre, the battery factory will eventually employ 3,000 people and is part of an investment of around 3 billion euros.

From 2019 Volvo Cars has limited itself to only selling hybrid or all-electric models, and is one of the most advanced manufacturers of electric vehicles.

But car manufacturers worldwide are rapidly moving towards electric vehicles and are increasing the number of factory conversions to move away from the combustion engine.

French company Renault is investing in its Douai site in northern France, as is Volkswagen in Zwickau in Germany and the Japanese company Nissan in Sunderland in England.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!