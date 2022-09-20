Volvo XC40 and XC90 Facelift to debut in India tomorrow: What to expect2 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 05:44 PM IST
- Volvo XC40 Facelift is said to come powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol mild hybrid engine with the ability to produce 197hp.
Auto company Volvo is set to launch Volvo XC40 and XC90 facelift in India tomorrow. The company will introduce mid-hybrid technology to the SUV’s facelift version. The upcoming Volvo XC40 Facelift will come with exterior design changes including more paint options and other cosmetic changes. The all-new Facelift SUVs are expected to get sharper headlamps and reprofiled front bumpers.