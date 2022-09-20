Auto company Volvo is set to launch Volvo XC40 and XC90 facelift in India tomorrow. The company will introduce mid-hybrid technology to the SUV’s facelift version. The upcoming Volvo XC40 Facelift will come with exterior design changes including more paint options and other cosmetic changes. The all-new Facelift SUVs are expected to get sharper headlamps and reprofiled front bumpers.

The Volvo XC40 Facelift is said to come powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol mild hybrid engine with the ability to produce 197hp. As per a report, the entire ICE powered Volvo range, barring the S60 Sedan, gets the mild-hybrid technology, after the launch of the upcoming Volvo. The upcoming SUV is said to have some resemblance to electric XC40 Recharge that debuted earlier this year. The company is also likely to offer new paint options and more equipment with the facelift besides cosmetic exterior changes.

The upcoming Volvo XC40 Facelift is said to compete with premium entry-level SUVs including Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, and BMW X1. To recall, Volvo Car said earlier this year that it would locally construct the XC40 Recharge, a pure electric compact SUV, at its Hosakote manufacturing facility in Bengaluru to serve the domestic market. Volvo Car India began local assembly in 2017, and the company's goal is to expand the domestically built line-up, according to a statement.

"We are committed to growing the Indian market and our plans to assemble our latest offering the XC40 Recharge at our plant in Bengaluru is a reflection of this resoluteness. The future of mobility is electric and as a company, we have already stated that we will be an all-electric car company by 2030," said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

Expected price

As per online rumours, the new Volvo XC40 facelift mild-hybrid is likely to come in the price range of ₹50 lakh to ₹55 lakh (ex-showroom). For comparison, the existing CX90 SUV comes with a price tag of ₹93.90 lakh (ex-showroom).