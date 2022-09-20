Volvo XC40 and XC90 Facelift to debut in India tomorrow: What to expect

The Volvo XC40 Facelift is said to come powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol mild hybrid engine with the ability to produce 197hp. As per a report, the entire ICE powered Volvo range, barring the S60 Sedan, gets the mild-hybrid technology, after the launch of the upcoming Volvo. The upcoming SUV is said to have some resemblance to electric XC40 Recharge that debuted earlier this year. The company is also likely to offer new paint options and more equipment with the facelift besides cosmetic exterior changes.