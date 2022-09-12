Volvo XC40 Facelift to launch in India on this date: All details

The Volvo XC40 Facelift is expected to get a new 197hp, 2.0-litre turbo petrol mild hybrid engine. After the launch of the upcoming Volvo, the entire ICE powered Volvo range, barring the S60 Sedan gets the mild-hybrid technology, as per a report.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Volvo has confirmed to launch its XC40 Facelift in India on September 21, 2022. This mid-lifecycle update would see the addition of a mild-hybrid technology. Apart from this, XC40 Facelift also gets exterior tweaks, more paint options and other cosmetic changes.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Volvo has confirmed to launch its XC40 Facelift in India on September 21, 2022. This mid-lifecycle update would see the addition of a mild-hybrid technology. Apart from this, XC40 Facelift also gets exterior tweaks, more paint options and other cosmetic changes.
The Volvo XC40 Facelift is expected to get a new 197hp, 2.0-litre turbo petrol mild hybrid engine. After the launch of the upcoming Volvo, the entire ICE powered Volvo range, barring the S60 Sedan gets the mild-hybrid technology, as per a report.
The Volvo XC40 Facelift is expected to get a new 197hp, 2.0-litre turbo petrol mild hybrid engine. After the launch of the upcoming Volvo, the entire ICE powered Volvo range, barring the S60 Sedan gets the mild-hybrid technology, as per a report.
The all new Facelift gets sharper headlamps, reprofiled front bumpers and new exterior colour options. Moreover, the upcoming Volvo XC40 Facelift is expected to have some resemblance to electric XC40 Recharge which was launched recently. Volvo is also likely to offer new paint options and more equipment with the facelift besides cosmetic exterior changes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The all new Facelift gets sharper headlamps, reprofiled front bumpers and new exterior colour options. Moreover, the upcoming Volvo XC40 Facelift is expected to have some resemblance to electric XC40 Recharge which was launched recently. Volvo is also likely to offer new paint options and more equipment with the facelift besides cosmetic exterior changes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Reportedly, the upcoming Volvo XC40 Facelift will lock horns with rivals like premium entry-level SUVs including Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, and BMW X1.
Reportedly, the upcoming Volvo XC40 Facelift will lock horns with rivals like premium entry-level SUVs including Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3, and BMW X1.
To recall, Volvo Car said earlier this year that it would locally construct the XC40 Recharge, a pure electric compact SUV, at its Hosakote manufacturing facility in Bengaluru to serve the domestic market. Volvo Car India began local assembly in 2017, and the company's goal is to expand the domestically built line-up, according to a statement.
To recall, Volvo Car said earlier this year that it would locally construct the XC40 Recharge, a pure electric compact SUV, at its Hosakote manufacturing facility in Bengaluru to serve the domestic market. Volvo Car India began local assembly in 2017, and the company's goal is to expand the domestically built line-up, according to a statement.
At the Bangalore factory, the company's flagship SUV XC90, mid-size SUV XC60, compact luxury SUV XC40, and luxury sedan S90 are now built locally. According to the firm, the XC40 Recharge pure electric, which has a range of up to 418 kilometres on a single charge, is the newest addition to the locally built portfolio in India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At the Bangalore factory, the company's flagship SUV XC90, mid-size SUV XC60, compact luxury SUV XC40, and luxury sedan S90 are now built locally. According to the firm, the XC40 Recharge pure electric, which has a range of up to 418 kilometres on a single charge, is the newest addition to the locally built portfolio in India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The latest luxury entrant, the Volvo XC40 Recharge, is the carmaker’s first all-electric compact SUV. In 2021, Volvo Car India introduced the XC60, S90, and XC90 (petrol) models with a 48V mild-hybrid system as part of its transition to an all-petrol portfolio and phased out all diesel models.
The latest luxury entrant, the Volvo XC40 Recharge, is the carmaker’s first all-electric compact SUV. In 2021, Volvo Car India introduced the XC60, S90, and XC90 (petrol) models with a 48V mild-hybrid system as part of its transition to an all-petrol portfolio and phased out all diesel models.
"We are committed to growing the Indian market and our plans to assemble our latest offering the XC40 Recharge at our plant in Bengaluru is a reflection of this resoluteness. The future of mobility is electric and as a company, we have already stated that we will be an all-electric car company by 2030," said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.
"We are committed to growing the Indian market and our plans to assemble our latest offering the XC40 Recharge at our plant in Bengaluru is a reflection of this resoluteness. The future of mobility is electric and as a company, we have already stated that we will be an all-electric car company by 2030," said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.