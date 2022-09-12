Volvo XC40 Facelift to launch in India on this date: All details

The all new Facelift gets sharper headlamps, reprofiled front bumpers and new exterior colour options. Moreover, the upcoming Volvo XC40 Facelift is expected to have some resemblance to electric XC40 Recharge which was launched recently. Volvo is also likely to offer new paint options and more equipment with the facelift besides cosmetic exterior changes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}