Home / Auto News / Volvo XC40 Recharge to get a price hike in India: Check all details

Volvo XC40 Recharge to get a price hike in India: Check all details

2 min read . 04:54 PM ISTLivemint
Notably, the automaker said that the customers who have already booked their cars till November 24 would not be affected by the rise in price.

  • According to Volvo Car India, the price decision has been implemented due to the rise in input cost pressures. Continued disruption of global supply chains led to higher logistic costs which has further led to the increase in input costs, claimed the Swedish company.

Volvo car India has announced on Thursday that it will hike the prices on select models owing to the increased input costs. The Swedish automaker announced that the Volvo XC40 Recharge, XC60 and XC90 SUVs will be costlier from November 25,2022. 

The price of the P8 Ultimate variant of the Volvo XC40 Recharge has been hiked to 56.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the price of the B5 Ultimate trim of the XC60 SUV has been increased to 66.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Whereas, the Volvo XC90 B6 Ultimate trim’s price has been increased to 96.50 lakh (ex-showroom). However, prices of the Volvo S90 Petrol Mild-Hybrid and XC40 Petrol Mild-Hybrid remain unchanged.

According to Volvo Car India, the price decision has been implemented due to the rise in input cost pressures. Continued disruption of global supply chains led to higher logistic costs which has further led to the increase in input costs, claimed the Swedish company.

Speaking about the hike in prices, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director of Volvo Car India, said, “The rising global inflation has forced the auto company to share some of the rising input costs with its consumers."

“We have decided to hold the price line for all vehicles booked till today and effect the rise on select models from November 25, 2022. Prices of S90 Petrol Mild-Hybrid and XC40 Petrol Mild-Hybrid will remain unchanged," added Malhotra.

To recall, Volvo India expanded its range of petrol-hybrid cars with the launch of facelift versions of XC40, XC60, XC90 and S90. Volvo XC40 B4 Ultimate was priced at 45.90 lakh (ex-showroom).It was available at an offer price of 43.20 lakh for a limited time period. The petrol mild-hybrid SUV comes with a 48V battery and 1969 cc engine. It is claimed to deliver an output of 197 hp and peak torque of 300Nm.

Volvo XC40 facelift model comes with an automatic 8-speed AWD. Features on the SUV include air purifier with PM 2.5 sensor, Android-powered infotainment system with Google services and a 14 speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

