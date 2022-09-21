Volvo XC40, XC60, XC90, S90 petrol mild-hybrid launched: Details inside

Volvo XC40 B4 Ultimate is priced at ₹45.90 lakh (ex-showroom). During the festive season, it will be available at an offer price of ₹43.20 lakh for a limited time period.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Ahead of the festive season, Volvo India has expanded its range of petrol-hybrid cars with the launch of facelift versions of XC40, XC60, XC90 and S90. Volvo XC40 B4 Ultimate is priced at ₹45.90 lakh (ex-showroom). During the festive season, it will be available at an offer price of ₹43.20 lakh for a limited time period. The petrol mild-hybrid SUV comes with a 48V battery and 1969 cc engine. It is claimed to deliver an output of 197 hp and peak torque of 300Nm.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ahead of the festive season, Volvo India has expanded its range of petrol-hybrid cars with the launch of facelift versions of XC40, XC60, XC90 and S90. Volvo XC40 B4 Ultimate is priced at ₹45.90 lakh (ex-showroom). During the festive season, it will be available at an offer price of ₹43.20 lakh for a limited time period. The petrol mild-hybrid SUV comes with a 48V battery and 1969 cc engine. It is claimed to deliver an output of 197 hp and peak torque of 300Nm.
Volvo XC40 facelift model comes with an automatic 8-speed AWD. Features on the SUV include air purifier with PM 2.5 sensor, Android-powered infotainment system with Google services and a 14 speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, front and rear park assistance and Blind Spot Information System are the safety features on it.
Volvo XC40 facelift model comes with an automatic 8-speed AWD. Features on the SUV include air purifier with PM 2.5 sensor, Android-powered infotainment system with Google services and a 14 speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, front and rear park assistance and Blind Spot Information System are the safety features on it.
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
Volvo XC90 B6 Ultimate carries a price tag of ₹94.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV comes powered by a 1969cc engine that is capable of producing 300 hp and420nm. It is coupled with an 8-speed automatic AWD. It is equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system based on Android. Advanced features include air purifier with PM 2.5 sensor, blind spot information system, lane keeping aid, 360-degree rear camera parking assistance and more. It comes with support for both Google’s Android Auto and Apple Carplay.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Volvo XC90 B6 Ultimate carries a price tag of ₹94.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV comes powered by a 1969cc engine that is capable of producing 300 hp and420nm. It is coupled with an 8-speed automatic AWD. It is equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system based on Android. Advanced features include air purifier with PM 2.5 sensor, blind spot information system, lane keeping aid, 360-degree rear camera parking assistance and more. It comes with support for both Google’s Android Auto and Apple Carplay.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Coming to the new Volvo XC60 B5 Ultimate petrol mild-hybrid SUV, it is priced at ₹65.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship SUV comes powered by 1959 cc petrol mild-hybrid engine which is said to deliver a maximum power output of 250hp and 350Nm torque.
Coming to the new Volvo XC60 B5 Ultimate petrol mild-hybrid SUV, it is priced at ₹65.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship SUV comes powered by 1959 cc petrol mild-hybrid engine which is said to deliver a maximum power output of 250hp and 350Nm torque.
The all-new Volvo S90 facelift model comes powered by 1959 cc petrol mild-hybrid engine which can produce a maximum power output of 250hp and 350Nm torque. It comes with a starting price of ₹66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Volvo is giving a three-year Volvo Service package at ₹75,000 (tax excluded) with the new SUVs and sedan.
The all-new Volvo S90 facelift model comes powered by 1959 cc petrol mild-hybrid engine which can produce a maximum power output of 250hp and 350Nm torque. It comes with a starting price of ₹66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Volvo is giving a three-year Volvo Service package at ₹75,000 (tax excluded) with the new SUVs and sedan.