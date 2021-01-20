VW CEO Talks a little trash with Tesla’s Musk in Twitter debut

VW CEO Talks a little trash with Tesla’s Musk in Twitter debut1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 10:34 PM IST
In a year when Tesla Inc. is taking on German carmakers in their backyard, it’s only fitting that Volkswagen AG’s chief executive officer is returning fire on Elon Musk’s home turf: Twitter
Herbert Diess made his debut on the social media network Wednesday, writing in his first tweet that VW was coming after Tesla’s market share and already winning the battle for buyers in Europe.
It’s likely Diess, 62, was merely having a little fun with Musk, 49. The two have been friendly with one another for years, with Tesla’s CEO tweeting in September 2019 that Diess was “doing more than any big carmaker to go electric."
In September of last year, Diess gave Musk a test drive of VW’s ID.3 electric car when Tesla’s boss visited the factory the company is constructing near Berlin.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
