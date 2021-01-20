Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >VW CEO Talks a little trash with Tesla’s Musk in Twitter debut
FILE PHOTO: Herbert Diess, CEO of German carmaker Volkswagen AG

VW CEO Talks a little trash with Tesla’s Musk in Twitter debut

1 min read . 10:34 PM IST Bloomberg

In a year when Tesla Inc. is taking on German carmakers in their backyard, it’s only fitting that Volkswagen AG’s chief executive officer is returning fire on Elon Musk’s home turf: Twitter

In a year when Tesla Inc. is taking on German carmakers in their backyard, it’s only fitting that Volkswagen AG’s chief executive officer is returning fire on Elon Musk’s home turf: Twitter.

In a year when Tesla Inc. is taking on German carmakers in their backyard, it’s only fitting that Volkswagen AG’s chief executive officer is returning fire on Elon Musk’s home turf: Twitter.

Herbert Diess made his debut on the social media network Wednesday, writing in his first tweet that VW was coming after Tesla’s market share and already winning the battle for buyers in Europe.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Herbert Diess made his debut on the social media network Wednesday, writing in his first tweet that VW was coming after Tesla’s market share and already winning the battle for buyers in Europe.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

It’s likely Diess, 62, was merely having a little fun with Musk, 49. The two have been friendly with one another for years, with Tesla’s CEO tweeting in September 2019 that Diess was “doing more than any big carmaker to go electric."

In September of last year, Diess gave Musk a test drive of VW’s ID.3 electric car when Tesla’s boss visited the factory the company is constructing near Berlin.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.