VW CEO warns Russia-Ukraine war threatens 2022 outlook
1 min read.06:11 PM ISTWilliam Boston, The Wall Street Journal
Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Herbert Diess warned on Tuesday that the prospect of a protracted war in Ukraine raised questions about the reliability of the company’s business outlook for this year.
VW said in its earnings presentation that it expects deliveries to customers to rise 5% to 10% and pre-tax profit margins to be between 8% and 13% this year. But Mr. Diess said the continued war in Ukraine and a fresh Covid-19 outbreak in China that has led to new lockdowns could change the global economic scenario and its impact on VW.
“Under normal circumstances, we would have any reason to look optimistically into 2022," Mr. Diess said in his remarks. “But the war in the Ukraine has put our existing outlook into question."
VW said the specific effects of the war, including creating new supply-chain bottlenecks, couldn’t be determined yet.
VW said on Friday that revenue and profit rose significantly last year despite the global chip shortage that caused unit vehicle sales to decline around 6%.
The German auto maker said after-tax profit rose to 15.4 billion euros, equivalent to $16.96 billion, compared with 8.82 billion euros in 2020. Operating profit for the period rose to 19.28 billion euros from 9.68 billion euros, while revenue increased to 250.20 billion euros from 222.88 billion euros.
